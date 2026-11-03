Zelenskyy meets Bundestag president, discusses financial aid for Ukraine, protection of power grid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bundestag President Julia Klöckner discussed possible German assistance in protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure from Russian missile and drone strikes, as well as financial support for Ukraine next year.

"The situation in our power grid is very difficult right now, with major outages in many regions. We discussed how Germany can support our energy sector and help provide additional protection against Russian missile and drone strikes," Zelenskyy said, following his meeting with Klöckner.

According to him, the parties also discussed in detail financial support for Ukraine next year.

"I am grateful that Germany's federal budget includes EUR 11.6 billion in aid for Ukraine. We are doing everything possible to end the war as quickly as possible, but we must be prepared to defend Ukraine and our independence. I thank Germany for understanding all of our needs, and we expect that a decision will be made," Zelenskyy said.