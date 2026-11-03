Koretsky, Norwegian finance minister discuss Ukraine's unfunded 2027 needs, war risk insurance

During a meeting with Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed Ukraine's financial needs for 2027, specifically a budget and defense funding shortfall of EUR 70 billion, as well as Norway's involvement in establishing a war risk insurance fund.

The parties discussed areas of assistance and Ukraine's key needs, including funding for budget expenditures, the energy sector, and the Defense Forces' off-budget requirements.

Koretsky said despite the already confirmed amounts of assistance from partners, EUR 70 billion in needs remain unfunded for 2027: EUR 30 billion for budgetary support and EUR 40 billion for the Defense Forces' off-budget needs.

"Only through the joint efforts of all our partners will we be able to tackle this extremely complex challenge," he said.

In addition, the meeting included a detailed discussion of the initiative to establish a military risk insurance fund. Koretsky invited Norway to become one of the fund's key contributors and encouraged Norwegian businesses to develop investment projects in Ukraine.

According to Koretsky, Norway plans to allocate approximately EUR 9 billion to Ukraine in 2027 as part of the Nansen Program. "We appreciate this support, as it is extremely important to us," the prime minister said on Facebook on Tuesday following the meeting.