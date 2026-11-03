Umerov, his team to work in Brussels on plan for Ukraine's recovery, security guarantees

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced that on Wednesday and Thursday he will be working in Brussels with his team and international partners on the Prosperity Plan and security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, we will be working in Brussels with our team and partners. On the agenda is work on the Prosperity Plan and security guarantees for Ukraine," Umerov said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Representatives from Ukraine, the United States, the European Commission, the UK, France, Germany, NATO, and the World Bank will take part in the talks. The Ukrainian side will be represented by teams from three ministries and the President's Office: "On the Ukrainian side, teams from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Defense, and the President's Office will join the work."

Umerov said the meetings will continue the negotiations that previously took place in Florida and Oslo with the aim of achieving peace in Ukraine. At the working-level, teams plan to thoroughly review proposals regarding Ukraine's post-war recovery, economic development, and long-term stability.

Separately, on Thursday, November 5, participants will continue working on security guarantees for Ukraine with the participation of representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and NATO.

"Security, reconstruction, and development must be part of a single plan for Ukraine after the war," Umerov said.

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced meetings between teams from the United States, Europe, NATO, and Ukraine on November 3 in Brussels. Topics for discussion included a recovery package and security guarantees.