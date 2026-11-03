Latvia calls for emergency meeting of UN Security Council in response to Russia's strike on Komyshuvakha

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after Russia carried out airstrikes on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia region.

"Latvia has called for an extraordinary meeting of the UN🇺🇳 Security Council after horrific Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine, including on an aid distribution centre in Komyshuvakha, where at least 26 innocent people were killed," she said on X social media platform on Tuesday.

As previously reported, on November 2, Russian troops struck a school in Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhia region) where humanitarian aid was being distributed. According to Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, 31 people were killed there. Braže's post mentions 26 victims.

This November, Latvia is chairing the UN Security Council for the first time in history.