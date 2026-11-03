Russian attack on Komyshuvakha highlights devastating consequences of glide bombs – UN human rights experts

An attack by Russian armed forces, which on Monday killed dozens of civilians who had gathered to receive humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region, demonstrates the devastating consequences of using powerful glide bombs in populated areas, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission press service, on November 2, several glide bombs struck a school building in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region. The attack occurred in the morning while civilians had gathered to receive humanitarian aid. The day before, local authorities had announced the distribution of humanitarian aid on a social media channel with nearly 5,000 followers, noting that the distribution would take place at the school on November 2 from 10:00 to 12:00.

As of the early evening of November 3, local authorities reported that at least 31 civilians had been killed and five people wounded as a result of the attack, though search and rescue operations were still ongoing. HRMMU is working to verify the exact number of civilian casualties.

"Dozens were killed while civilians gathered to receive humanitarian aid in Komyshuvakha – the timing and location of the humanitarian distribution was well publicized. Either the Russian armed forces knew that there was a humanitarian distribution taking place, or they failed to take the most basic steps to find out what was happening in this village they were planning to attack. In either case, this attack seems to have violated the most fundamental principles of international humanitarian law," Head of HRMMU Danielle Bell said.

The HRMMU said international humanitarian law protects civilians and civilian objects, prohibits attacks directed against them, as well as indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks. The party carrying out the attack is obligated to take all feasible precautions to avoid or minimize civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects, the experts said.

Local authorities reported that on November 2, nine aerial bombs struck Komyshuvakha in two waves. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) notes that it has reviewed and analyzed photos and videos of the attack's aftermath: the destruction documented in these materials is consistent with the effects of powerful aerial bombs.

According to the UN, prior to yesterday's attack, at least 478 civilians had been killed in Ukraine in 2026 as a result of the use of glide bombs, and 2,667 were injured, accounting for 16% of all confirmed civilian casualties.

Another humanitarian aid distribution in Komyshuvakha was attacked on June 15, 2026, when four civilians were injured as a result of a short-range drone attack. Following this, the organization distributing the aid suspended its operations in the town due to security risks.

"HRMMU will continue its verification of the civilian harm arising from this attack, as well as its monitoring and documentation of civilian casualties and the wider human rights impact of the war in Ukraine," the statement reads.

Glide bombs are large aerial bombs dropped from fighter jets. They are equipped with wings and, in some cases, guidance systems, allowing them to glide up to 100 kilometers from the point of release. The Russian armed forces began using such weapons in 2023, particularly in populated areas.

Gliding bombs can carry hundreds of kilograms of explosives, which, upon detonation, generate a powerful blast wave, scatter debris, and cause significant structural damage. Their destructive power is particularly significant in populated areas, where even a single hit can damage or destroy buildings. The combination of a large mass of explosive material, a powerful blast wave, and the potential collapse of multi-story buildings creates a significant risk of death and injury to large numbers of people, particularly those seeking shelter indoors. Repeated strikes on the same area can significantly increase harm to civilians, especially when civilians and emergency responders gather there after the first strike.