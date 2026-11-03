Housing management bill introduced in Ukrainian Parliament

The Verkhovna Rada registered bill No. 16209, "On the Management of the Housing Stock," on Monday.

"This is another step toward turning Ukraine's housing policy reform into practical measures for the management, maintenance and preservation of residential buildings," Serhiy Komnatny, honorary president of the Housing Ukraine public organization and former chairman of the board of the State Fund for Youth Housing, commented on LinkedIn.

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of the bill is to establish a comprehensive legal framework for housing stock management under which it is clear for every building who manages it, who pays for services, and who is responsible for its condition.

In particular, the bill proposes introducing a housing stock accounting system and a Multifamily Building Management System with a Register of Multifamily Building Management; delineating the responsibilities of property owners, housing users, purchasers of units in newly built developments, and construction clients with regard to payment for services and property maintenance; establishing an open procedure for appointing the first manager of a newly built development; guaranteeing co-owners the right to replace the manager at any time; and other measures.

The bill also provides for consumer protection measures.

"The development of this bill is an important outcome of our joint work under the TEAM project. Thanks to the exchange of experience with our Estonian colleagues, consultations and expert analysis, our team worked with the Ministry to develop proposals tailored to Ukraine's legal framework and housing sector. Estonia's experience has served as a valuable benchmark, particularly with regard to linking co-owners' responsibilities with professional management and transparency in housing administration. The main focus was on adapting the relevant approaches to Ukrainian conditions," Komnatny said.

According to him, effective housing management is essential for Ukraine both to maintain existing buildings and to protect investments in reconstruction and new housing. "Clear responsibilities, accountable management and continuity of services help preserve the value and comfort of housing over time," he said.