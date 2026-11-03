Ukrainian-to-Russian casualty ratio on front line is 1:8 – Yatsenyuk

Human resources are a huge problem for Ukraine in the war against Russia, despite the fact that Ukrainian casualties are eight times lower, Chairman of Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), former Prime Minister (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk said.

"Human resources are a huge problem. Look at the numbers: Russia's population is 140 million, while Ukraine's population [excluding residents of the occupied territories and those who have left the country] is about 30 million people. The positive aspect is that the ratio of Ukrainian to Russian casualties is one to eight. Over the past month, Russia has been losing about 45,000 people per month, meaning the average lifespan of a Russian soldier is about two weeks. But for Ukraine, this is a problem," Yatsenyuk said during a speech at Chatham House on Tuesday.

According to him, Ukraine has managed to some extent to compensate for the shortage of personnel with drones, but he "doesn't want to pretend he has a magic solution that will fix everything."

"The new Ministry of Defense has, in fact, proposed a number of new ways to improve the recruitment of new soldiers. Explaining how this works would take a long time. Therefore, everyone must adhere to a common position – from the president down to every mayor and every civil servant. Because there are politicians in Ukraine who are exploiting this very issue, dreaming of future political ratings and of attracting a significant portion of the electorate," the KSF head said, explaining that he was referring to speculation surrounding the topic of mobilization.

"This is a very sensitive issue, but it needs to be resolved as quickly as possible, and we must speak about it very frankly with the Ukrainian people," Yatsenyuk added.

Speaking about Ukraine's population, he also noted that six million Ukrainians have left the country, and three million are internally displaced persons. Yatsenyuk recalled that in 2014-2016, Ukraine already had about three million internally displaced persons.