Sybiha thanks six countries for refusing to play Russia, urges other hockey federations to follow suit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway, and Sweden for the public refusal of their national hockey federations to play against Russian teams and called on other countries, particularly leading hockey nations, to join this stance.

"I thank Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden, and their national hockey federations, for publicly refusing to share the ice with Russia," Sybiha said on X social media platform on Tuesday.

He called on other national hockey federations to refuse to play matches against Russian teams and to deny visas to Russian hockey players.

"If CAS lacks a moral compass, let's show that hockey still has values. Refuse to play against Russia and deny visas to its players. Keep Russia off the ice! A war of aggression and hockey are incompatible," the foreign minister said.

Separately, Sybiha thanked Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže for her leadership.