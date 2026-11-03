Interior minister: Much manipulation targeting National Guard; enemy effectively waging hybrid war

The conflict in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka was triggered by a staged incident directed against the National Guard of Ukraine – the enemy is successfully waging a hybrid war, and we must not fall for such provocations, Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky said.

"Unfortunately, an unacceptable situation occurred; there was a great deal of manipulation and blatantly false information, and it was primarily directed against a unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – the Ukrainian National Guard," Vyhivsky said at a briefing on Tuesday in Kyiv.

He said the conflict was the result of "a specific, staged scenario" and that it began when a pseudo-paramedic arrived at the scene in a vehicle disguised as an "ambulance," ostensibly to provide assistance to individuals who were allegedly being illegally detained in the building.

The minister said: "Russia is waging a hybrid war, and it's doing so quite effectively. And this situation that occurred yesterday only serves to destabilize us from within… we must not fall for provocations or act in this manner."

Vyhovsky explained that the building at the center of the conflict was legally leased by the National Guard of Ukraine. "This woman was emotionally livestreaming… essentially manipulating the situation and twisting the facts… After that, people began to gather… The claims that it's a torture chamber there, that someone died there – these are all fakes spread by this woman," the minister added.

Vyhivsky said this woman and the driver are currently in custody. He said the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) will assess the actions of the military personnel, while the National Guard of Ukraine is conducting its own internal investigation; furthermore, an assessment will be made of the actions of those who instigated this conflict – a case has been opened by the National Police and the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to him, at first, the crowd demanded that those inside the building be removed, and then they began to obstruct and rock the bus in which they were traveling.

"We acted as tolerantly as possible to prevent any casualties," the minister said.