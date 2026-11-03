Defence Forces neutralise 56 of 74 jet-powered drones attacking Ukraine since morning

From 06:30 to 19:00 on Tuesday, November 3, Russian occupation forces launched 81 drones (74 of them jet-powered) at Ukraine, 62 of which were shot down by the Defense Forces, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

"Throughout the day on November 3 (from 06:30 to 19:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 81 strike UAVs (74 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and other types of drones," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

According to preliminary data, during the specified period, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 62 UAVs (56 of which were jet-powered).