Norway to allocate about $107 mln from Nansen Fund for investment in Ukraine's defence industry

The Norwegian government will allocate approximately $107 million (NOK 1 billion) toward investments in Ukraine, which will be carried out in partnership with the private sector to mobilize additional private capital for Ukraine's defense-industrial complex, according to a statement on the Norwegian government's website on Tuesday.

It is noted that the new program is proposed to be implemented with a three-year financial framework, and the necessary funds will be allocated under the already approved Fridtjof Nansen Support Program for Ukraine. The new initiative will be managed by the state-owned investment company Investinor, which will focus on funds operating in Norway that invest in the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

"Ukrainian defence companies are at the forefront in a number of areas. Norwegian investments can help the Ukrainian defence sector to develop even more rapidly, and could also make it possible for relevant Norwegian actors to be more closely involved in developments in the sector," Minister of Industry and Commerce Cecilie Myrseth said.

For his part, Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said that a partnership between public and private capital will provide Ukraine with the necessary resources for its defense.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik stressed that the development of Ukraine's defense industry will enhance deterrence even after a ceasefire is achieved, and that expanding cooperation between the two countries' defense industries is in the interests of European and Norwegian security. Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide added that Norway will continue to support Ukraine through the Nansen Program to counter Russian aggression and rebuild the country

As previously reported, in August, Ukraine and Norway signed a cooperation agreement on unmanned aerial vehicles, aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two countries' defense sectors and opening new opportunities for the joint production of defense technologies. In addition, Norway will maintain its support for Ukraine under the Nansen Program at approximately $9 billion in 2027.