Sybiha: Partners see Russia's attempts to destabilise situation, understand nature of provocations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha linked the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka to Russia's overall strategy of destabilizing Western countries and driving a wedge between them.

"The provocation in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka – why does Russia's hand seem so obvious… Having failed to achieve any objectives on the battlefield and suffering record losses, Moscow is now focusing its efforts on destabilizing the rear. That is precisely why Russia is intensifying its attacks on civilians, the energy sector, the railways, and the economy. And also – on people's emotions. And this applies not only to Ukraine," he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Sybiha said the provocations in Ukraine are synchronized with those in Europe and North America. "We see that Russia is stepping up its attempts to destabilize societies across the Euro-Atlantic region. To this end, the Kremlin is mobilizing everyone it can and dragging all manner of scum out of political oblivion," he added.

According to Sybiha, citing intelligence reports, Russia is attempting to drive a wedge along three key lines: between Europe and the United States, between EU and NATO member states, and within democratic societies. "Russia plans to pour enormous resources into this effort this year and next. Therefore, our joint response must be the opposite: unity between Europe and America, within the EU and NATO, and within our own countries," the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

"We are in constant contact with our partners. They see these attempts by Russia and understand the nature of the provocations. That is why the reaction is the opposite-greater support for Ukraine, unity, and strength," Sybiha said.

The minister stated that Ukraine, together with its partners, is currently working "on a coordinated response to Moscow's attempts to undermine the international coalition supporting our country. Against this backdrop, it is critically important not to lose unity within our country. We must not allow scoundrels – whether Russian or domestic – to exploit the fatigue people naturally feel after five years of full-scale war to sow discord. Ukraine has proven time and again that it is capable of thwarting such scenarios from Moscow. I am convinced that we are capable of thwarting this one as well," Sybiha said.

"The enemy's objective is to amplify existing problems. It's a typical tactic. These problems must be solved – that is our internal task, and no one is taking it off our hands. But there is no doubt that the enemy is behind the escalation of this provocation," the minister said.