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Arakhamia to lead Ukrainian delegation for White House meeting with Melania Trump, Russian officials – media

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Arakhamia to lead Ukrainian delegation for White House meeting with Melania Trump, Russian officials – media
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Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia will lead the Ukrainian delegation at a meeting with Russia's representatives at the White House, with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in attendance, TSN reported on Tuesday.

"Davyd Arakhamia will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia at the White House with Melania Trump," the report states, citing a comment by the head of the Servant of the People faction to TSN.

As previously reported, the U.S. President's press office announced that U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had invited representatives from Ukraine and Russia to a meeting at the White House.

It is also noted that Melania Trump will make a statement regarding the ceasefire in Oleshky on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the White House.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
#meeting #trump #russia #usa
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