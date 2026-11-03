Corruption exists in Ukraine, but tremendous progress made in eradicating it – Yatsenyuk

Ukraine has made significant progress in the fight against corruption over the past 12 years, according to Сhairman of Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) and former Prime Minister (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

"Is there corruption in Ukraine? Yes, there is. But have we done a lot to eradicate it? We have made enormous, colossal progress… Because starting in 2014-2015, we created an extensive network of independent anti-corruption bodies, and these are unprecedented institutions – they have never existed before in the so-called post-Soviet states," Yatsenyuk said during a speech at Chatham House on Tuesday, mentioning, in particular, the creation of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the High Anti-Corruption Court, and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

He also mentioned the introduction of a special electronic public procurement system in the country.

"So, there is a comprehensive approach to fighting corruption. The situation has become significantly, significantly better than it was several decades ago," the KSF head said.

Furthermore, according to Yatsenyuk, "all these anti-corruption bodies should focus on the defense budget, military spending, and state-owned enterprises."

"Another positive development: I hope you remember that last year, some politicians – representatives of the Ukrainian political establishment – tried to strip the national anti-corruption institutions of their independence. And do you know what happened? People took to the streets. And President Zelenskyy turned the situation around – he vetoed the legislation, and the independence of all anti-corruption agencies was restored. So, we're moving in this direction. We're not perfect – we're very far from perfect – but we're on the right track," Yatsenyuk said.