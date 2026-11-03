Zelenskyy calls on Europe to step up sanctions pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European countries to ensure full enforcement of sanctions against Russia, prevent their lifting, and increase pressure on Moscow.

"Russia will not survive if the sanctions are truly enforced 100%, if no one plays these games with lifting sanctions against certain oligarchs and so on," Zelenskyy said at Berlin Security Conference on Tuesday.

He called on European leaders to take a tougher stance toward Moscow.

"Europe has every opportunity to take its place at the negotiating table and play the role of the continent's leader during these talks, as well as to begin speaking to Russia very firmly and seriously: it must stop killing people – truly stop," the president saidd.

According to him, European countries must make it clear to Russia that continuing the killings will have consequences.