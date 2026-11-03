Zelenskyy: Without US aid, thousands of Ukrainians would have died in Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without U.S. assistance, thousands of Ukrainians would have died as a result of Russian attacks, and millions of people would have become refugees.

"Right now, in this brutal and senseless war that Russia is waging against us, without America, thousands upon thousands of Ukrainians would have died from Russian strikes, and millions would have become refugees," Zelenskyy said while speaking at Berlin Security Conference on Tuesday.

"That is exactly why we always thank America, and we truly mean it, even when we say "thank you" many times in a single speech. It's simply to make sure that those who sometimes say we don't thank them enough can hear us," the president said.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine would not have survived without Europe's support either.

"Without the help of Germany and other European countries, without the support of the European Union, the Russians would have burned down many more of our cities and villages. And we greatly appreciate your help," Zelenskyy said.