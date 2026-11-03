Ex-presidential press secretary Mendel notified of suspicion of treason

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), in collaboration with investigators from the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), have gathered sufficient evidence to notify the former press secretary of the President of Ukraine that she is suspected of high treason and of justifying the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, she used her public profile and experience in the field of government communications to spread narratives beneficial to the aggressor state, aimed at discrediting Ukraine and weakening its international support," the PGO said in a statement on Tuesday.

As noted, the evidence supporting the suspicion includes the press secretary's public statements in foreign media and on social media.

The press release does not name the suspect, but it refers to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's press secretary, Yulia Mendel.

The PGO lists that in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, she stated: "I believe Ukraine is on the verge of disappearing," and "You see, my nation is deteriorating."

She also claimed that Ukraine lacks democracy and freedom of speech: "There is no freedom of speech." "The country is full of bans. Everything is forbidden," she said in the interview, comparing the situation in the country to that of the Soviet Union, according to a press release.

On her personal Facebook page, the suspect spread claims about allegedly benefiting from the continuation of the war, political patronage, propaganda, and the persecution of dissidents.

"These and other statements were actively used by Russian state and pro-Kremlin media in their propaganda materials," law enforcement officials said.

As part of the investigation, forensic analyses were conducted, which revealed signs of destructive informational and psychological influence in the former press secretary's statements. "Thus, based on the results of the expert analyses, it was established that her statements contain signs of a violation of the foundations of national security in the information sphere. In addition, experts concluded that there are signs of destructive informational and psychological influence aimed at harming Ukraine's state and information security," the statement reads.

According to the experts' conclusion, such influence is exerted through the dissemination of narratives and messages that benefit Russia and contribute to the implementation of its subversive activities against Ukraine in the information sphere.

According to the investigation, the dissemination of these materials was intended to shape the international audience's perception of Ukraine as a state unworthy of further support, and of its leadership as an obstacle to achieving peace.

"At the same time, within the country, such messages were aimed at intensifying despair and demoralizing society. According to the prosecution, these activities constituted aiding the aggressor state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine," the statement reads.

In addition, the suspect is charged with producing and disseminating materials that justify the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, which began in 2014, including on multiple occasions.

Her actions are classified under Part 2 of Article 111 and Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect was notified of the charges in absentia in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine.