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Zelenskyy believes Trump has influence over Putin, but stronger measures needed to end war

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Zelenskyy believes Trump has influence over Putin, but stronger measures needed to end war
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that U.S. President Donald Trump has influence over Vladimir Putin, but stronger measures are needed to achieve peace in Ukraine, as Putin understands the language of pressure.

"I think President Trump has influence over Putin. But I think Putin doesn't understand this kind of dialogue. He likes pressure and strong measures, and that is the language he understands. That is why sometimes we need to speak to him in his own language," Zelenskyy said during a speech at Berlin Security Conference on Tuesday.

He also expressed hope that after the U.S. elections, Trump will focus on achieving peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need to involve Europe in negotiations to end the war, noting that without its participation, it is impossible to ensure security on the continent.

"No one can talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, just as one cannot talk about security in Europe without Europe," the president said.

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Correspondent · The President’s Office
Editor · Political news
#putin #zelenskyy #trump
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