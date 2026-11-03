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Zelenskyy: No European country capable of defending itself against Russian ballistic missiles on its own

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Zelenskyy: No European country capable of defending itself against Russian ballistic missiles on its own
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

No European country is capable of defending its airspace on its own against a massive ballistic missile attack or of building an effective system to counter drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"No European country can single-handedly defend its airspace against the number of ballistic missiles that Russia or any other adversary of the West could launch. No country can build an effective drone defense system on its own," Zelenskyy said during a speech at Berlin Security Conference on Tuesday.

He also said Russia has already identified a peaceful and united Europe as its adversary, and the scale of the military infrastructure it has been building in recent years indicates a threat to other European countries.

"Is all of this really just against Ukraine? It's too much to be intended for just one country – Ukraine. This is directed against you," the president said.

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Correspondent · The President’s Office
Editor · Political news
#zelenskyy #ballistics #defense
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