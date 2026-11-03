Russia receives $620 bln in energy revenues from China, India, Turkey over past 4.5 years – Yatsenyuk

Chairman of Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) and former prime minister (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk is convinced that Ukraine will win the war if the West provides it with adequate military and financial aid, and noted that throughout the years of full-scale invasion, Russia has been reaping significant profits from the sale of energy resources, which allow it to continue its aggression.

"On the one hand, his economy [that of Russian leader Vladimir Putin] is in an extremely dire state. But on the other hand, he still has enough resources to continue the war. Let me remind you of the Soviet Union: when the Soviet Union collapsed, it was preceded by about five years during which oil prices fell from $75 to $12. This was one of the factors leading to the collapse of the Soviet Union. Due to the war in Iran, Russia has already reaped unexpected windfall profits. Direct revenues to Russia's budget as a result of this war amount to about $27 billion. This is an unexpected financial windfall," Yatsenyuk said during a speech at Chatham House on Tuesday.

In addition, he said, trade volume between China and Russia has effectively doubled. "Over the past four and a half years, Russia has received approximately $620 billion in revenue from China, India, and Turkey by selling its hydrocarbons – that is, gas and oil – to these three countries," the KSF head said.

On the other hand, he said, if the entire Western world provides Ukraine with additional ammunition and "the means necessary to force Russia to crack," it will be the aggressor state that breaks first. "If the war in Iran ends and oil prices fall, if by some miracle the Americans resume their support for Ukraine, take the right side of history, and put pressure on China and Russia, in fact, they will intensify the pressure on both countries; if the EU provides Ukraine with additional financial support – since next year we will face a massive funding shortfall of about EUR 70 billion… then I believe Russia will back down. And for us, there is no other path but victory," Yatsenyuk said.