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Russian attacks damage regional power hub in Kyiv – mayor

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Russian attacks damage regional power hub in Kyiv – mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported damage to a regional energy hub, which triggered emergency power outages in the city of Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as disruptions to water supply and electric public transportation services in the capital of Ukraine.

"Due to damage caused by enemy attacks on facilities of the Kyiv regional energy hub, emergency power outages are being implemented in the city of Kyiv and the region," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the mayor, this also caused "disruptions to water supply in Kyiv and to electric public transportation services."

#kyiv #hub #energy #klitschko
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