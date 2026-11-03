National Guard chief urges public not to undermine troops

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko urged Ukrainians not to destabilize the situation or level accusations against servicemen of the Defense Forces.

"Understand what you are doing. Do not undermine our servicemen. I mean the entire Defense Forces. We are carrying out our tasks, and this is very unpleasant for us ... We are dying ... How can it be that the people we are protecting are now accusing us of something? What is this?" Pivnenko told Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Tuesday, responding to a question about whether he had a message for the public following the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on Monday evening.

Pivnenko said similar military deployment sites would be reviewed to ensure they were not located in cities. "By my decision, I will move servicemen away from situations like this," he said.

He said he would also assess the actions of National Guard units.

A total of 16 National Guard servicemen were injured in the incident while carrying out tasks to prevent residents from breaking into the military facility, he said.