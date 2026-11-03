Ukraine sees no Russian advantage on front line at present – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation on the front line remained under control and had become more stable, adding that Ukraine currently saw no advantage for Russian forces or unexpected developments on the battlefield.

"The situation on the front line is certainly difficult. There are losses, but we are grateful to our soldiers, the Armed Forces and the Defense Forces for keeping the situation under control. We do not see a Russian advantage at present, and we do not see any surprises," Zelenskyy said at a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia had increased the number of personnel involved in offensive operations but had suffered heavy losses because its troops were not adequately prepared.

"This is indeed a record, but they [the Russians] are sending killers – tens of thousands of them, which is why the losses among these Russian killers have reached 54,000. So there is no reason to feel sorry for them. They are coming to kill us. The fact that our guys have managed to defeat them technologically on the front line is simply outstanding," the president said.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine's air defense situation was currently less positive.

"Russia failed to achieve its goals on the front line and decided to inflict maximum damage on us and kill civilians, targeting energy infrastructure, rail infrastructure and everything else. So we need to pull together, defend ourselves as effectively as possible and, of course, work with our partners," Zelenskyy said.