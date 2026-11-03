SBU identifies about 100 participants in incident near Kyiv, considers further arrests

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has identified about 100 people who actively participated in events in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region. The SBU is considering detaining some of them, in addition to a woman already detained. The aim of the unrest was to free a serviceman who had gone absent without leave (AWOL) and was subsequently detained.

"About 100 people who actively participated have been identified. The question of detaining them is being considered," SBU Deputy Head Ivan Rudnytsky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said the aim of the incident had been "to abduct one of the servicemen." According to Rudnytsky, the plan was to generate public attention.

The situation is now under control and calm, he said.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovsky dismissed as false claims that torture chambers existed at the site.

"This is a sort of scheme for extracting draft evaders ... That woman went there for that very purpose," Vyhovsky said, commenting on the woman's detention.

Media reports emerged on Monday that one or more men who may have gone AWOL, as well as National Guard servicemen, were allegedly being held at a property in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. Local residents stormed the premises, attempting to break down the gates and force them open with improvised tools. Senior officials from the Kyiv region police and the National Guard command arrived at the scene.

Police later said they had received a call from private ambulance staff reporting that they were being prevented from reaching a man. They denied reports that people were being unlawfully held at the property or that anyone had died there.

National Guard Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko said the building was a deployment site for one of the Guard's units, where 18 servicemen were present. Four servicemen who had gone AWOL had been returned to their units and were being held there. They were subsequently hospitalized. Pivnenko said mistreatment of servicemen was unacceptable and that the information would be checked in an investigation, with the findings to be made public.

National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said relatives of the servicemen had been allowed to inspect their living conditions and had been able to see that the men were not in the condition described on social media. The servicemen would soon be moved elsewhere for security reasons, he said.

Military Ombudswoman Olha Reshetylova said some of the servicemen at the site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka were defenders of Azovstal and former Russian prisoners of war, and that they had been attacked by civilians.

Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Kyrylo Budanov said the woman, who arrived at the National Guard site on Monday dressed as medical staff, had conducted reconnaissance of the location before the incident and had been involved in preparing the conflict. She has been detained, he said.

Budanov also said the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka had been organized and that their initiators would be punished. He added that the security agencies would draw the necessary conclusions.