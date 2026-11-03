Zelenskyy rejects proposal to invite Putin to Kyiv as destructive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers a proposal to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kyiv destructive, saying Moscow would not accept such an invitation and that a phone call would not bring the sides closer to an agreement to end the war.

"There is no point in inviting Putin to Kyiv, because they will not come. Inviting them only so they do not come is destructive. It is the same as inviting me to Moscow," Zelenskyy said at a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday.