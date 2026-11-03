Zelenskyy announces Brussels talks on Ukraine recovery, security guarantees

Teams from the United States, Europe, NATO and Ukraine will meet in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss, among other things, a recovery package and security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Tomorrow in Brussels our teams will also be there. There will be meetings involving America, Europe, NATO and Ukraine. They will discuss recovery packages and security guarantees and work at the team level," Zelenskyy said at a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday.

The European Commission will also hold a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO and the World Bank to discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho announced the meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that this week, on Wednesday, that is tomorrow, the European Commission will hold a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO and the World Bank," she said.