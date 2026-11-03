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Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense, energy aid – Merz

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Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense, energy aid – Merz
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Germany is implementing agreements on air defense and energy assistance reached during Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Kyiv in October, Merz said on Tuesday.

"Two areas are particularly important ahead of winter – air defense and energy. During our meeting in Kyiv, we agreed on additional assistance. We are now implementing these agreements," Merz said at a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

"German businesses are also ready to contribute. We want to deepen this cooperation on November 20 in Berlin at the ninth German-Ukrainian Business Forum. This is in the interests of both sides," Merz added.

#merz #germany #energy #defense
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