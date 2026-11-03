Budanov says woman detained over National Guard incident near Kyiv

A woman who arrived dressed as medical personnel at a National Guard of Ukraine deployment site in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, on Monday had conducted reconnaissance of the location in advance and was involved in preparing the confrontation between servicemen and local residents, and has now been detained, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov said.

"This is a complicated situation. I believe we should refrain from subjective assessments, but I can tell you one very interesting fact: I understand that people were outraged, but there were also acts of provocation. For example, how did it all begin? One person, for some reason putting on a medical uniform and having previously purchased an ambulance, together with her driver, conducted reconnaissance of this site at least three days beforehand," Budanov told journalists on Wednesday.

He said the activity had been recorded on video.

"This person is now, so to speak, being further questioned. All these materials were found on her phone. In other words, this was a deliberate action being prepared. There is correspondence, photographs and so on. There was correspondence with certain Telegram channels that began mass distribution of this information [false reports about the National Guard deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka – IF-U]. I do not know exactly what the purpose was, whether for personal reasons, to raise her profile or make some money. But the question will be who pays money for such services. Or perhaps there was a somewhat different, anti-state motive. In any case, we cannot simply attribute everything to the activities of provocateurs," the head of the President's Office said.

Budanov said the incident had exposed tensions in society and problems that needed to be addressed, adding that while provocateurs were involved, the underlying social tensions also needed attention.

Asked by journalists whether the woman had been detained, Budanov confirmed that she had.

Earlier, Slidstvo.Info reported that the woman who arrived at the scene in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka was 49-year-old Valentyna Moloda, owner of the Moloda-Ya plastic surgery clinic and a figure in several criminal and administrative proceedings. She had identified herself at the scene as the owner of the private company Med-Prestizh, which had been liquidated in 2023. She arrived in an ambulance bearing the company's markings, although the vehicle had been purchased in 2024 on condition that the markings be removed.

According to the publication, police said the same woman had spread false information about the alleged unlawful detention of servicemen at the National Guard deployment site.

"People began gathering. This woman started spreading information that, in her view, people there were being unlawfully deprived of their liberty and needed immediate medical assistance. After that, both local residents and law enforcement representatives began arriving," Borys Breus, head of the preventive activities department of the Kyiv regional police, told the publication.

Budanov had previously said the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka had been organized and that those responsible would be punished, with the security services drawing appropriate conclusions.

On Monday, media reports emerged that one or more men who had allegedly left their military unit without authorization, as well as servicemen from a National Guard unit, were being held on the grounds of a private property in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. Local residents stormed the property, attempting to break through its gates using improvised tools. Senior officials from the Kyiv regional police and National Guard command arrived at the scene.

Police later said they had received a call from private ambulance staff reporting that they were being prevented from accessing a person in need of assistance. However, they denied reports that people were being unlawfully detained at the property or that anyone had died there.

National Guard Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko said the building was being used as a deployment site by one of the units, with 18 servicemen present. Four servicemen who had returned to their units after going absent without leave (AWOL) were also being held there and were subsequently hospitalized. Pivnenko stressed that improper treatment of servicemen was unacceptable and said the information would be investigated, with the findings made public.

National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk said relatives of the servicemen had been allowed to inspect their living conditions and had confirmed that the men were not in the condition described in social media reports. He added that the servicemen would soon be relocated for security reasons.

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova said that among the servicemen at the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka were defenders of Azovstal and former Russian prisoners of war, who had been attacked by civilians.