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Melania Trump to host Ukraine, Russia representatives at White House

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Melania Trump to host Ukraine, Russia representatives at White House
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US First Lady Melania Trump has invited representatives of Ukraine and Russia to a meeting at the White House, the US presidential administration's press service has said.

"Trump independently initiated dialogue between the two warring countries and successfully secured a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region. This achievement represents an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American first lady," the statement said.

Melania Trump will also make a statement on the ceasefire in Oleshky at the White House on Thursday, November 5, 2026, the statement said.

#usa #meeting #melania
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