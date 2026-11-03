Melania Trump to host Ukraine, Russia representatives at White House

US First Lady Melania Trump has invited representatives of Ukraine and Russia to a meeting at the White House, the US presidential administration's press service has said.

"Trump independently initiated dialogue between the two warring countries and successfully secured a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region. This achievement represents an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American first lady," the statement said.

Melania Trump will also make a statement on the ceasefire in Oleshky at the White House on Thursday, November 5, 2026, the statement said.