The European Solidarity faction in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has asked Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk to convene a parliamentary conciliation council meeting and invite the leadership of the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as well as Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova, to provide a full account of Monday's incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, co-chair of the faction Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"The scandal has demonstrated the complete failure of the authorities' information policy ... The Verkhovna Rada must not stand aside from these difficult issues, so the conciliation council should be convened immediately. It is also time to consider our draft laws on terms of military service, fair rotation, incentive packages and an increase in financial support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We expect law enforcement agencies to conduct a transparent and fair investigation into the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

She said the faction was also insisting on a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of parliamentary groups to discuss mobilization, support for the Defense Forces and higher military pay as an incentive to serve.

"Clearly, army management must be modernized and changed to take NATO standards into account, and we have begun this discussion with the defense minister and the commander-in-chief. Respect for people and the preservation of life must be at the center of attention. The needs of the Armed Forces must be taken into account in the 2027 budget, and the government is obliged to find funds to increase military pay," the co-chair of European Solidarity wrote.

Gerashchenko said Ukrainian statehood rested on the authority of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and that mobilization measures must not violate citizens' honor and dignity or threaten their health. They must be carried out with respect for people's rights, she said, adding that martial law did not suspend the law or human rights in Ukraine.

As reported, media outlets on Monday published information that one or more men who may have left their military unit without authorization were allegedly staying at a property in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, along with servicemen from a National Guard unit. Local residents stormed the property, attempting to break down its gates and open them using improvised tools. The head of the National Police's Kyiv region directorate and the National Guard command arrived at the scene.

Police later said they had received a call from private ambulance workers reporting that they were being prevented from accessing a citizen. They denied reports that people were being unlawfully detained at the property or that a person had died there.

National Guard Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko said the building was a deployment site for one of the Guard's units. Servicemen who had been returned to their units after leaving without authorization were being held there, and four of them had been hospitalized. He said improper treatment of servicemen was unacceptable and that the information would be checked, an investigation conducted and its findings made public.

National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk said relatives of the servicemen had been allowed to inspect the conditions in which they were staying and had been able to see that "people were not in the condition described in social media reports." The servicemen would soon be moved elsewhere for security reasons, he said.

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova said the servicemen at the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka deployment site included defenders of Azovstal and former prisoners of war released from Russian captivity. They had been attacked by civilians, she said.

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, who headed the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate from 2020 to 2026, said the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka had been organized and that those responsible would be punished. He said the relevant conclusions would also be drawn within the security agencies.