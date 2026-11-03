Ukrainian authorities complete all necessary steps for extradition of former MP Sviatash, who was detained in Sweden – PGO

Regarding the case of former member of Parliament Dmytro Sviatash, the Prosecutor's Office and the courts have completed all required procedural actions as swiftly as possible to facilitate his extradition from Sweden to Ukraine across all criminal proceedings, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"A unique aspect of this case was that the criminal proceedings involving Dmytro Sviatash were at various stages of judicial review and were being handled by different courts. Nevertheless, thanks to the coordinated and prompt efforts of both prosecutors and the courts, all necessary procedural matters were resolved in the shortest possible time, establishing the prerequisites for his extradition in connection with all the criminal proceedings. Prosecutors ensured the preparation and submission of all required materials, properly formatted and translated, along with the legal justification for the extradition," the message posted on the Telegram channel reads.

It is noted that this work was carried out concurrently across all the criminal proceedings. The Prosecutor's Office consistently advocated for the necessity of ensuring the criminal prosecution of Sviatash and took all measures within its authority to ensure that the required procedures were completed in a timely manner. To ensure proper handling of extradition matters within criminal proceedings currently under review by the Kyiv Court of Appeal, prosecutors from the PGO, specifically those responsible for international cooperation, were added to the prosecution team. This facilitated a comprehensive analysis of the international legal aspects of the case and allowed for a robust substantiation of the prosecution's position.

At the same time, the Prosecutor's Office noted that the courts handling these cases played a decisive role in enabling the extradition process.

Specifically, the Kyiv Court of Appeal, which had the procedural discretion to resolve the matter without a formal court hearing, exercised its right to hold one with the parties present. This allowed the court to hear the positions of the participants directly and provided additional safeguards for the protection of human rights.

Furthermore, holding a court hearing did not in any way compromise the expediency of the procedure. The Kyiv Court of Appeal ensured an exceptionally swift yet thorough review, demonstrating that high standards of human rights protection, a comprehensive judicial examination, and the effective administration of justice can be successfully reconciled, even under strict time constraints.

Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia region, within the framework of a separate criminal proceeding, also promptly addressed the relevant matter and issued the necessary procedural ruling.

"Thus, despite the different stages of judicial proceedings and variations in procedural steps, both courts ensured the timely resolution of issues essential for the ongoing extradition process," the PGO explained.

It is emphasized that the prosecutors and both courts carried out their duties virtually simultaneously, each acting within the scope of their respective authority. This established all the necessary procedural prerequisites for requesting that Sweden extradite Sviatash in connection with all pending criminal proceedings, ensuring that none were overlooked.

"To date, the Prosecutor's Office and the courts have taken all actions within their purview to facilitate the extradition of Dmytro Sviatash. The required judicial decisions have been issued, the case materials have been prepared, and the procedural conditions for considering his extradition across all criminal proceedings have been met. Subsequent stages of the process fall under the jurisdiction of the competent authorities for international cooperation, specifically, the Swedish side," the message concludes.

The PGO anticipates constructive cooperation among all involved parties.

As previously reported, Sviatash, who was found guilty of justifying the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine and of fraud, was detained in Sweden. The former member of Parliament had arrived in the country to attend a concert and was taken into custody at the border. Sviatash served as a deputy of Ukraine from 2002 to 2019. In 2019, he left Ukraine and moved to Russia, where he has resided in recent years. Following the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he publicly supported the actions of the Russian Federation.

Furthermore, Sviatash was linked to plans by the Russian occupiers to establish an administration under their control in Kharkiv region. He was mentioned as a potential candidate to lead the occupied portion of the region.

In the summer of 2024, Sviatash was sentenced to 12 years in prison; he was found guilty of justifying the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine and of fraud amounting to UAH 2.2 billion. Since 2023, he has also been a suspect in a case involving high treason.