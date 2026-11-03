Flash reveals details of special operation to protect Kyiv from remotely piloted Shahed drones using electronic warfare systems

Serhiy Beskrestnov (call sign Flash), an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies, has disclosed details of a special operation to protect Kyiv from remotely piloted, jet-powered Shahed drones using electronic warfare (EW) systems.

"This operation forced the enemy to pause, upgrade their Shaheds, and seek alternative solutions," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Beskrestnov, the enemy controls the Shaheds remotely via a MESH radio network: a Russian operator, located within the Russian Federation, pilots the drone using a radio modem installed on board. Consequently, it was necessary to create a protective "dome" over Kyiv to disrupt the drones' radio links.

The task involved carrying out an extensive scope of work across the entire city over the course of several weeks, requiring the installation of antennas and equipment at hundreds of different locations. All major Ukrainian manufacturers of EW systems were brought into the process, working around the clock to produce and install the necessary hardware.

The operation involved the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the Office of the President, and various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the advisor, the operation was under the constant supervision of the President.

"We thank everyone involved for their hard work and service," he noted.