Ukrainian military personnel deserve respect, protection, and fair treatment from the state and society, and military uniform in no way deprives a person of the right to dignity, safety, and protection from threats, humiliation, and violence, according to a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Monday's events in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

"The circumstances of the events are being established by authorized state bodies. The State Bureau of Investigation has launched criminal proceedings, while the National Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have ordered internal investigations. The Office of the Military Ombudsman and the Security Service of Ukraine have also joined the effort to clarify the circumstances. The General Staff supports an objective and impartial investigation. Conclusions regarding violations and the liability of specific individuals must be based on established facts, not on emotions, assumptions, or public pressure," according to a statement published on the General Staff's Telegram channel.

It was also emphasized that the Ukrainian state must be equally principled both in responding to possible violations by servicemen and in protecting the military from illegal actions, threats, and unfounded accusations. "The Ukrainian military is part of Ukrainian society, not its opposite. People in military uniform defend the very same state, the very same families, and the very same rights enjoyed by all citizens of Ukraine. Compliance with the law is mandatory for everyone. And the state must be equally principled both in responding to possible violations by servicemen and in protecting the military from illegal actions, threats, and unfounded accusations," the General Staff stressed.

The agency noted that the right of citizens to demand compliance with the law is unquestionable. "However, it gives no one the right to take the law into their own hands, threaten military personnel, obstruct their lawful activities, or create threats to their safety," the statement reads.

The General Staff also recalled that disclosing information about the locations of military personnel that could help the enemy identify their positioning creates a real threat to life and safety, incurring criminal liability under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Russia is trying to use internal conflicts to undermine trust in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, we urge everyone to refrain from spreading unverified accusations, not to substitute the work of law enforcement bodies with public verdicts, and not to turn isolated events into a pretext for discrediting military personnel in general," the statement concludes.

As reported, on Monday, information appeared in the media that one or several men who may have committed unauthorized departure from a military unit (AWOL), as well as servicemen of one of the National Guard units, were allegedly located on the territory of a private property in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. Local residents staged a storming of the territory, attempting to break the gate of the property and open it using improvised tools. The leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region and the command of the National Guard of Ukraine arrived at the scene.

Later, the police reported that they had received a call from private ambulance workers regarding obstruction of their access to a citizen, but refuted information about the alleged illegal detention of people and the death of a citizen on the property.

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko reported that the building near which local residents had gathered was a deployment site for one of the units, where, in particular, servicemen returned to units after unauthorized departure (AWOL) were being kept, and four of them were hospitalized. At the same time, he emphasized the inadmissibility of improper treatment toward servicemen and reported that the relevant information would be verified, an investigation conducted, and the results made public.

Spokesperson for the National Guard Ruslan Muzychuk reported that relatives of the servicemen were able to inspect the conditions of their stay at the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and confirmed that "people are not in such a condition as was disseminated in social networks," but the servicemen themselves would soon be relocated from there due to safety concerns.

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova reported that among the servicemen present at the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka were defenders of Azovstal and those released from Russian captivity, and they came under attack by civilians.

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine (OP), former Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (2020-26) Kyrylo Budanov stated that the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka were organized, and their initiators will be punished, while appropriate conclusions will be drawn within law enforcement structures.