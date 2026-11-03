European Commission to host high-level meeting on Ukraine's post-war reconstruction with international partners – spokesperson

European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho reported on Tuesday in Brussels that the European Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO, and the World Bank.

Pinho stated that the focus of Wednesday's meeting will be on issues of post-war reconstruction and prosperity of Ukraine. She added that the meeting will serve as a continuation of previous negotiations held in Miami involving Ukraine and the U.S., which were aimed at achieving a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine. She noted that high-level officials, specifically national security advisors, will participate on behalf of the European Commission.

At the same time, the chief spokesperson noted that she could not confirm which specific officials would represent the American side at the meeting. Pinho added that she had no information regarding a potential visit to Brussels by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.