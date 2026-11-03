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Enemy strike on Dnipro leaves 2 dead, 20 injured as search, rescue ops complete – official

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The photo is illustrative
The photo is illustrative | Photo: State Emergency Service

Emergency responders in Dnipro have completed search and rescue operations at the site of the enemy attack, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"Two dead, 20 injured," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that 14 of the injured were hospitalized, with three men in serious condition.

As reported, at dawn, Russian occupiers once again shelled the city of Dnipro, targeting critical infrastructure facilities in particular and damaging residential buildings. The buildings of an outpatient clinic at a primary healthcare center and one of the city's hospitals were also damaged. Earlier, 17 people were known to have been injured and one person killed in the shelling.

#strike #casualties #dnipro
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