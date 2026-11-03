The events in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, where servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were located in one of the houses, were organized, and their initiators will be punished, while appropriate conclusions will be drawn within law enforcement structures, stated Head of the President's Office of Ukraine (OP), former Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (2020-26) Kyrylo Budanov.

"It is already known for certain that yesterday's events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka occurred not without influence. Specific individuals and initiators of these events will definitely be identified and punished, just as conclusions will be drawn within the law enforcement structures. The Prosecutor General's Office and relevant authorities have already launched an objective investigation. No one has the right to commit lawlessness," Budanov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are currently the main pillar of the state's existence. "We respect their daily feat and let us be responsible in our decisions," Budanov added.

As reported, on Monday, information appeared in the media that one or several men who may have committed unauthorized departure from a military unit (AWOL), as well as servicemen of one of the National Guard units, were allegedly located on the territory of a private property in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. Local residents staged a storming of the territory, attempting to break the gate of the property and open it using improvised tools. The leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region and the command of the National Guard of Ukraine arrived at the scene.

Later, the police reported that they had received a call from private ambulance workers regarding obstruction of their access to a citizen, but refuted information about the alleged illegal detention of people and the death of a citizen on the property.

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko reported that the building near which local residents had gathered was a deployment site for one of the units, where, in particular, servicemen returned to units after unauthorized departure (AWOL) were being kept, and four of them were hospitalized. At the same time, he emphasized the inadmissibility of improper treatment toward servicemen and reported that the relevant information would be verified, an investigation conducted, and the results made public.

Spokesperson for the National Guard Ruslan Muzychuk reported that relatives of the servicemen were able to inspect the conditions of their stay at the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and confirmed that "people are not in such a condition as was disseminated in social networks," but the servicemen themselves would soon be relocated from there due to safety concerns.

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova reported that among the servicemen present at the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka were defenders of Azovstal and those released from Russian captivity, and they came under attack by civilians.