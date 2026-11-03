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Zelenskyy to meet German leaders in Berlin on air defense, energy support

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Zelenskyy to meet German leaders in Berlin on air defense, energy support
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/19520

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold meetings in Berlin on Tuesday with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, with key negotiation topics focusing on strengthening air defense and supporting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"Most importantly – our diplomatic coordination: important meetings ahead, strengthening air defense, and supporting our energy sector. This exact set of priorities will frame today's negotiations," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He also announced that he will participate in this year's Berlin Security Conference.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Germany for its readiness to support Ukraine and stressed the need for joint work to translate the principles of security, stability, and protection of the international order into concrete decisions and actions.

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