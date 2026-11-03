Brave1 launches portal to connect Ukrainian defense tech companies with investors

Ukraine's defense technology cluster Brave1 has launched an investment platform, Brave1 Invest Portal, to help Ukrainian defense technology manufacturers find domestic and international investors.

According to a Brave1 press release, investors can register on the platform by creating a profile and specifying the technologies and companies that interest them, the sectors in which they are prepared to invest, and the potential amount of funding they are considering.

Investors will then gain access to a catalog of Ukrainian defense tech companies that have finished products and have indicated that they are seeking investment. The platform allows investors to search for companies by development area, technology readiness level and funding needs. It also provides access to a catalog of Ukrainian manufacturers and technologies, company information and investment requests.

Investors can also request additional materials and contact company teams to establish connections and arrange technology demonstrations.

Manufacturers, in turn, create company profiles on Brave1 Invest Portal, describe their technologies and products, specify the amount of investment they are seeking and indicate the stage of their fundraising process.

Companies then undergo moderation, the cluster said.

Brave1 emphasized that all investment information on the platform is restricted and available only to verified investors. Each investor undergoes internal security and compliance screening, including checks for links to Russia and its allies.

Companies do not disclose sensitive technical or operational information in their profiles, the cluster said.

Brave1 is a state-backed defense technology cluster established in 2023 at the initiative of Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation.