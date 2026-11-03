Zelenskyy visits Berlin – media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ahead of a new round of negotiations between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war.

"He will be with me again around noon," Merz stated during a speech at the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NTV reports.

According to media reports, the meeting between Merz and Zelenskyy is expected to cover further military and financial support for Ukraine.