Lubinets calls for investigation into situation in Petropavlivska Borschahivka

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), has called for an investigation into an incident that took place on Monday, November 2, in Petropavlivska Borschahivka.

"In connection with the incident in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, I have already sent inquiries to all law enforcement agencies, demanding that they examine all the circumstances of the event, establish the legal basis for the presence of military personnel and representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the property, and provide a legal assessment of the actions of all those involved. It is necessary to determine the nature of the property, the tasks that the military personnel and representatives of the National Guard were carrying out there, and whether all legal requirements were met," Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, the Ombudsman condemned the actions of the civilians who took part in the attack on the military personnel at the scene.

"My position is clear: I condemn any attacks on military personnel, as well as on representatives of the National Guard and the National Police. It is outrageous to see individuals who have served at the front become targets of public contempt. We must not forget the price paid to ensure that those in the rear can live in relative safety. I am also calling for a legal assessment of the actions of these civilians," he noted.

Lubinets pointed out that he had previously warned on several occasions about the risk of such conflicts arising. "And I am convinced that the only way to stop this is not by preemptively justifying one side or condemning the other, but by establishing the facts and providing a legal assessment of each participant's actions. Therefore, I once again urge everyone to stop. Let us not allow internal conflicts to escalate into a confrontation between those who, today, ought to be on the same side. We have a common enemy—Russia. That is what we must keep in mind above all else," he concluded.

As previously reported, on November 2, media outlets carried reports that one or more men—potentially service members who had left their military unit without authorization—along with personnel from a National Guard unit, were allegedly present on the grounds of a private property in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, near Kyiv. Local residents stormed the premises, attempting to break down the property's gates using improvised tools. Leadership from Kyiv Region Main Directorate of the National Police and the command of the National Guard of Ukraine arrived at the scene.

Kyiv Region Police later stated that they had received a call from a private ambulance service reporting that they were being prevented from reaching an individual. "The incident is taking place near a private residence where service members from a National Guard unit are located. Local residents have also gathered at the scene. Reports alleging the unlawful detention of individuals or the death of a citizen are untrue," the department stated.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, arrived at the scene and explained that the building—around which the local residents had gathered—was being used to hold service members who had been returned to their units after leaving without authorization (AWOL). Four of these individuals have since been hospitalized. Some local residents claim to have seen signs of a beating on the detained men. Pivnenko emphasized that any mistreatment of service members who have returned after being absent without leave (AWOL) is unacceptable. He stated that the relevant information will be verified, an investigation will be conducted, and the findings will be made public.

National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk reported that the relatives of these service members were able to see the conditions at the location where they are being held—in the village of Petropavlivska Borschahivka—and confirm that "the individuals are not in the state described in reports on social media." However, for security reasons, the service members themselves will soon be moved to a different location.