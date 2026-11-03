Multinational military drills to be held in Poland in preparation for establishing peace in Ukraine

Large-scale military exercises, dubbed "Coalition," will take place in Poland, involving service members from 11 countries. The exercises will be led by the United Kingdom and France, according to the UK government’s press office.

"The UK and France will jointly lead the 'Coalition' exercises—the first large-scale drills conducted under the auspices of the Multinational Force in Ukraine (MNF-U). The MNF-U is a military component of the 'Coalition of the Willing'—a group of nations that have committed to providing Ukraine with enhanced military, economic, and diplomatic support. The exercises will run from November 9 to 22 and will focus on practicing procedures for the movement, protection, and sustainment of troops, which will assist in the restoration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once hostilities have ceased," the message reads.

UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting noted that these exercises demonstrate how the UK, together with France and its allies, is stepping up efforts in preparation for the day when peace returns to Ukraine.

"This is not a hypothetical plan, but a real military force ready to assist Ukraine as soon as hostilities cease. By leading this effort alongside our allies, we are ensuring the long-term security of the UK and Europe, and fulfilling our commitment to national security. Ukraine’s security is our security, and we will support it for as long as it takes. In the event of peace, the MNF-U will help strengthen Ukraine’s future security by safeguarding its airspace and maritime domain, and by rebuilding its armed forces. It will only enter Ukrainian territory once hostilities have ended and at the request of the Ukrainian government. It will not perform peacekeeping functions, nor will it monitor compliance with a ceasefire," stated Streeting.

A total of 11 countries will participate in the exercises: Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

The exercises will test command and control mechanisms, practice the deployment of personnel, equipment, and supplies, and evaluate how various components can integrate and operate effectively as a unified multinational force.

In addition to the land and air components, Turkish forces will establish a maritime component of the MNF-U in Istanbul, testing procedures for clearing sea mines to ensure the safe resumption of commercial shipping to and from Ukrainian ports.