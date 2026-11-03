Defense Forces hit at least 30 key targets in Russia in October – Defense Ministry

In October, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck at least 30 important objects on Russian territory, including 7 enterprises of the military-industrial complex and the rocket-space industry, 3 military airfields, radar systems, depots, and military logistics, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Main results of the month: 2 Su-34 aircraft destroyed at the Marynovka airfield, 6 Su-34s damaged at the Borisoglebsk airfield, and an aircraft hit at the Yeysk airfield; the main microchip production workshop of the Proton-Electrotex enterprise, which manufactures electronics for Russian missiles, was destroyed; 4 workshops of the Kamensky combine, which produces solid rocket fuel, were damaged; a Nebo-U radar system with an estimated value of $100 million and an Iskander-M launcher were hit," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

In addition, attacks were carried out against enterprises supplying the Russian army with fuel components for Kh-101 and Kh-55 missiles, drones, and batteries for aerial bombs and missiles.

"Long-range operations complicate weapons production for the enemy and reduce its capabilities to launch new strikes against Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.