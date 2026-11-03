Death toll from Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha rises to 31 – regional administration

The number of people killed as a result of Russian airstrikes on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia region has increased to 31, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported.

"According to the latest data, the figure has increased – 31 people are currently considered dead, five are injured, and nearly 50 people remain missing," Semikin stated on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, during the strike, the occupiers used heavy weaponry designed to breach concrete bunkers and fortifications in order to destroy the shelter where local civilians had gathered during the air raid alert. "Yesterday, Russia launched at least nine airstrikes on Komyshuvakha precisely at the time when people were receiving humanitarian aid at the resilience center," the head of the regional administration noted.

Semikin also stated that the number of enemy attacks on civilian vehicles and public transport in the Zaporizhia region has recently increased, adding that funding has been allocated and anti-drone protective structures are being constructed on public roads, where unexploded enemy FPV drones are regularly discovered.

As reported, Russia launched a targeted strike on a school in Komyshuvakha where humanitarian aid was being distributed. After initial aerial bombs hit the location, civilians took shelter in a subterranean shelter, following which the occupiers delivered a follow-up strike consisting of nine aerial bombs directly targeting the shelter.

Search and rescue operations at the site are ongoing. A three-day period of mourning has been declared across the Zaporizhia region for the victims of the attack, lasting from November 3 to November 5.