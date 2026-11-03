Three-day mourning period declared for victims in Komyshuvakha – regional administration

Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported that the previously declared mourning period in Zaporizhia region for those killed as a result of the Russian strike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha will last for three days – from Tuesday to Thursday inclusively, November 3, 4, and 5.

"This is one of the largest tragedies in terms of human casualties in our region throughout the entire period of the full-scale war. It is already known that 29 people have died, 5 people were injured, and 48 are still considered missing... Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," Semikin wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

As reported, Russia launched a targeted strike on a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region, where humanitarian aid was being distributed to local residents. In the morning, the Russians dropped aerial bombs on the school. People took shelter in a shelter, and then the occupiers delivered a repeated strike: another nine aerial bombs directly targeting the shelter.

Currently, 29 fatalities are known, including two rescuers and four police officers, along with five injured, while another 48 people are considered missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

Earlier, a Day of Mourning for those killed as a result of the Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha was declared for November 3.