Zelenskyy describes relationship with Trump as ‘emotional,’ urges USA to increase pressure on Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has characterized his current relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump as "emotional" and urged Washington to step up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, rather than on Ukraine.

"Emotional," Zelenskyy replied in an interview with PBS NewsHour when asked how he would describe his relationship with Trump.

Elaborating on his response, the president noted that during wartime, it is essential to act pragmatically and to keep in mind that it was Putin who started the war.

Commenting on U.S. arrangements to purchase Russian diesel fuel, Zelenskyy emphasized that such a deal would not have the promised impact on prices within the United States.

"If we are talking about pragmatic matters, we must support Ukraine, because it needs to be strong. Otherwise, Putin will advance further into Europe and into various NATO member states. In such a scenario, America would have to deal with a range of issues—it is very dangerous. It is better to make Ukraine stronger, because we are defending Europe, not just ourselves," he said.

Zelenskyy also called on the USA to increase pressure on Putin.

"It would be better to exert more pressure on Putin, not on me. Not on me. I am not the aggressor," the president stressed.