SBU bans Polish journalist Warzecha from entering Ukraine for three years

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has banned Polish journalist Łukasz Warzecha, known for his anti-Ukrainian stance, from entering the country for three years. Warzecha himself announced this on the social media platform X on Monday, November 2.

"A few minutes ago, I received a decision from the SBU: a three-year ban on entering Ukraine. This followed an entire day of waiting and high-level interventions," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Polish historian Łukasz Adamski, from the Mieroszewski Centre, stated that Warzecha was part of a study visit for Polish journalists to Ukraine, organized by the Centre in cooperation with the Ukrainian Institute (under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine). According to Adamski, the list of participants had been agreed upon in advance by both institutions and submitted to the relevant Ukrainian authorities, with no objections raised at the time.

Following the issues that arose at the border, the Centre notified the foreign ministries of both Ukraine and Poland. Despite assurances that the matter would be reconsidered, the SBU’s decision remained in effect after seven hours of waiting, and Warzecha is now returning to Warsaw.

"While acknowledging Ukraine’s sovereign right to decide who may enter its territory, I must note that restricting the activities of journalists, even when justified by national security concerns, inevitably draws significant media attention and creates fertile ground for negative comments," Adamski wrote.

As of now, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency has not received official confirmation of this information from the SBU.