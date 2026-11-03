Russia hits energy facilities in 10 regions with over 20 attacks in 24 hours – Energy Ministry

On Tuesday night and morning, energy facilities in 10 regions – Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, and Kharkiv – came under attack, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"Russia launched targeted missile and drone strikes on power plants, transmission and distribution system substations, as well as combined heat and power plants. Over the past 24 hours alone, the enemy purposefully attacked energy infrastructure more than 20 times," the Ministry of Energy said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

The ministry added that the attack is still ongoing in some regions.

According to its information, as of morning, the most difficult electricity supply situation is in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions.

"The energy infrastructure of these regions has suffered large-scale damage. Due to equipment damage, capabilities for transmitting electricity to consumers have been disrupted," the ministry explained.

It also specified that due to equipment damage and voltage drops in the high-voltage network, emergency cutoffs are being forcedly applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions. In general, electricity consumption restriction measures are being forcedly applied in most regions of the country.

"Everywhere the security situation permits, emergency recovery work is underway at damaged energy facilities. Power engineers are working around the clock, without days off," the ministry emphasized.