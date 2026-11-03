Russian forces strike three DTEK thermal power plants, halt generation

Russian forces launched a massive attack on three DTEK thermal power plants, forcing the stations to halt electricity generation, the energy holding said.

"During the night and morning of November 3, Russia carried out another massive attack on three DTEK thermal power plants with dozens of missiles and drones. The damage is extensive. The stations have halted electricity generation," DTEK said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

Earlier, DTEK reported a Russian strike on an energy facility in southern Odesa region, causing significant damage.