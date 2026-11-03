SBI opens abuse of office case over Petropavlivska Borshchahivka events

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched criminal proceedings regarding the events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, the SBI reports.

"Proceedings have been initiated under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding military official authority or official powers)," the agency said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

According to the report, the events unfolded near a private house used for the temporary accommodation of National Guard of Ukraine servicemen who had returned after unauthorized departure from a military unit (AWOL).

"Following reports circulating on social media regarding alleged illegal detention of servicemen, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police official vehicles were damaged," the statement reads.

The Bureau emphasizes that SBI employees immediately traveled to the scene, working jointly with representatives of the prosecutor's office, the National Police, and the Office of the Military Ombudsman with the full cooperation of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"Within the framework of criminal proceedings, investigators will verify the legality of the actions of all involved persons. In particular, they will establish the circumstances and conditions of the servicemen's stay in the house, check reports on the possible use of coercion against them, and clarify the causes and course of the conflict," the agency noted.

The SBI also emphasizes that many reports with various, sometimes contradictory versions of what happened are circulating around the event, and some of these claims currently lack proper confirmation.

"That is why it is important to carefully check all circumstances, establish the sequence of events, and separate reliable information from assumptions and unverified reports," the statement says.

The Bureau assures that it will ensure a full, objective, and unbiased investigation.

"All reports of potential human rights violations will be properly checked. Legal evaluation of the actions of the participants in the event will be provided exclusively on the basis of established facts and collected evidence," the summary concludes.

The Bureau also calls on the public and media representatives to refrain from premature conclusions and to rely on official communications from competent authorities.

Procedural guidance is being carried out by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.