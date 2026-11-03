Ukraine responds to Russian cyberattack on air-raid alert system – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine responded to a Russian cyberattack on the Ukrainian air-raid alert system.

"They attacked our system. It was a cyberattack. This is one of hundreds, even thousands, of such incidents that the Russians have carried out previously against the banking system, pension services, social support, and many other services for the civilian population," Zelenskyy said in an interview with PBS NewsHour.

According to him, Russia attempts to sow chaos in Ukrainian cities on a daily basis.

"As we have always stated—and I have emphasized this repeatedly—we only respond to their attacks. Therefore, naturally, once it became clear to our people, our staff, and our intelligence services that this was a deliberate attack by Russia against our people—against civilians—we responded," the President noted.

When asked by the journalist to clarify whether he was confirming that Ukraine had responded to this cyberattack, Zelenskyy replied: "Yes, of course. We simply responded to their attack."